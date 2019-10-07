POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Brendan Bachman, 18, 1006 S. First St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday: Bonnell Penne, 43, 2218 W. Norfolk Ave., negligent driving.
Criminal reports
Theft reported at 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave.
Theft reported at 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave.
Criminal mischief reported at 100 W. Madison Ave.
Theft of purse from a vehicle reported at 831 S. Eighth St.
Damage to building reported at 402 N. Third St.
Theft of a vehicle and other items from vehicle reported at 215 W. Monroe Ave.
Theft of whiskey valued at $37.49 reported at 1220 N. First St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 163 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 6:53 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 10:15 a.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 12:10 p.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 11:34 p.m., 11th Street, fire call, illegal burning.
Sunday, 1:10 a.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 8:36 a.m., Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:41 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:01 p.m., Second Street, fire call, illegal burning.
Sunday, 7:49 p.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.