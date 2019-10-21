Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AS WELL AS SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&