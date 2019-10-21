POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Steven Dungey, 26, Ocoee, Florida, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more); Ellexys Wolff, 21, Stanton, disorderly conduct.
Saturday: Joseph Kleve, 59, 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace; Jennifer Sanford, 23, 511 Verges Ave., No. 1B, child abuse.
Friday: Kyler Jahnke, 21, 705 Wood St., possession of methamphetamine, open container violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; Maximilian Martin, 50, homeless, shoplifting, obstructing a police officer.
Wednesday: Tahashaye Canty-Neely, 30, 109 Gold Strike Drive, No. 5, driving under suspension, violated stop sign.
Criminal reports
Theft of a cell phone reported at 1020 S. 13th St.
Theft of merchandise reported at 120 E. Norfolk Ave.
Damage to a vehicle window and a cell phone reported at 1507 Glenmore Drive.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 153 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 4:47 p.m., First Street, fire, porch fire, rescue assist.
Sunday, 5:00 p.m., El Camino, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.