POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Alexander Larson, 20, homeless, four Holt County warrants — terroristic threats, assault, attempt of a Class 4 felony, false reporting.
Tuesday: Russell Vereen, 38, 310 N. 11th St., driving under suspension; Lacee Tuttle, 37, Pierce, Wayne County warrant — theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Jonathan Walter, 40, Bloomfield, Knox County warrant — open burn.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 8 on North First Street damaged vehicles driven by Halie Petska, Cozad, and Lisa Allen, Wayne.
A hit-and-run property damage crash Sept. 21 in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Cody Scott, 509 Walnut Ave., and caused an estimated $100 in damage to a sign post owned by the City of Norfolk, 1010 S. Eighth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 59 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 7:58 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., N. 25th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., 562 Road and Highway 24, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 11:19 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 5:49 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.