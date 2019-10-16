POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Thomas Laney, 38, 1410 S. Third St., unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
Criminal reports
Theft of a resident card reported at 809 S. 15th St.
Theft of a cell phone reported at 801 Riverside Blvd.
Theft of money from an account reported at 1414 S. Third St., No. 14.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 54 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 8:46 a.m., 37th Street and Eisenhower Avenue, rescue call, motor-vehicle accident, no transport.
Tuesday, 8:53 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 10:20 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 8:28 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 10:52 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, fire call, odor investigation.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., North 26th Street, fire call, odor investigation.