POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Carl Werner, 52, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., Madison County warrant — negligent driving, no operator’s license; Jacalyn Schwanebeck, 19, Ellsworth, minor in consumption; Anthony Bruhn, 19, 1401 Amberwood Drive, No. 1, procuring alcohol to a minor; Aidan Stuart, 19, Lexington, minor in consumption.
Accidents
A collision Sept. 30 on Koenigstein Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Todd Pinkelman, 1601 Bel Air Road, and Nancy Hoshaw, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 908.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 30 in a parking lot at 807 S. 13th St. damaged an unknown run vehicle and a vehicle driven by Lorraine Hendrix, Norfolk.
A collision Sept. 27 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Victoria Staab, 1607 Eldorado Road, and John Walker Sr., 908 Larayne Lane.
A crash Sept. 24 on Highway 81 damaged a vehicle driven by Dustin Liss, Omaha.
An injury crash Sept. 22 on Seventh Street damaged a vehicle driven by Raymond Chamberlain, 401 E. Klug Ave., and involved a bicyclist who refused medical transport.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 13 in a parking lot at 902 Riverfront Road damaged an unknown run vehicle, a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Claudia Reed, Fremont, and a parked an unattended vehicle owned by Dakota Murphy, 902 Riverfront Road, Apt. 4.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 10 in a private parking lot at 801 E. Benjamin Ave. damaged a run vehicle driven by Edgar Sanchez, Norfolk, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Pamela Saalfeld, 605 Blue Stem Circle.
A collision Sept. 8 in the 1000 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Noelle Hansen, 213 S. Ninth St., and Tiffany O’Meara, 118 E. Phillip Ave., Apt. 7.
Criminal reports
Theft reported at 600 Adare Road.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 83 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 5:47 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., West Sycamore, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., Vicki Lane, alarm, false alarm.
Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., 555th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 10:21 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 2:38 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 8:29 p.m., Vicki Lane, false alarm.
Thursday, 6 a.m., Third Street and Park Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.