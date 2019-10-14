POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., Apt. 5, second-degree trespassing.
Oct. 8: Jeromy Horner, 27, 803 S. Sixth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Accidents
A property damage crash Oct. 10 in a back alley at 1221 Taylor Ave. damaged a vehicle driven by Garrett Halligan, 1405 Verges Ave., and caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to an unattached garage owned by John Schlomer, 1221 Taylor Ave., and an estimated $500 in damage to a fence owned by Jose Figueroa, 1223 Taylor Ave.
Criminal reports
Burglary reported at 311 S. 17th St.
Theft reported at 800 Benjamin Ave.
Two thefts from vehicles reported at 900 S. 16th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 142 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:09 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 10:28 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 2:04 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, motor vehicle accident, no transport.
Saturday, 7:46 p.m., 11th Street, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 8:07 a.m., Larayne Lane, fire call, rescue assist, fire.
Sunday, 10:01 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 12:28 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:25 p.mm., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.