POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Oct. 16 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Delores Sewell, 818 S. 10th St., and Dwaine Olberding, Atkinson.
A property damage collision Oct. 12 on Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Christian Luedtke, Bellevue, and Armani Gotschall, 808 S. 15th St., and caused an estimated $50 in damage to grass on a terrace owned by Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 1109 Norfolk Ave.
A collision Oct. 12 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Caleb Kuhn, 113 S. 16th St., and Eryn Gustman, 1210 Fieldcrest Drive.
A collision Oct. 11 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Mia Furst, 1505 Syracuse Ave., and Rosana Monica Pereyra, 1204 Terrace Road.
A collision Oct. 8 on North First Street damaged vehicles driven by Halie Petska, Cozad, and Lisa Allen, Wayne.
Criminal reports
Two thefts of property reported at 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave.
Theft of merchandise reported at 1700 Market Lane.
Theft of bike reported at 801 Riverside Blvd.
Damage to a vehicle reported at 701 N. 11th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 66 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 12:12 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 12:29 p.m., 10th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 6:41 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 10:38 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.