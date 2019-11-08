POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Jonathan Matthies, 33, 109 E. Phillip Ave., Madison County warrant.
Nov. 2: Cody Granfield, 33, 602 S. 10th St., third-degree assault, disturbing the peace.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:10 a.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 9:44 a.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., Sunnydell Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.