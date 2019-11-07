POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Fremanda Little, 42, 1410 S. Second St., Madison County warrant; Crystal Lafler, 37, 4017 S. Sixth St., probation violation.
Accidents
A property damage crash Oct. 25 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Gema Beltran, Wisner, and caused an estimated $500 in damage to a fire hydrant owned by the City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St.
A collision Oct. 22 on Hillview Drive damaged vehicles driven by Ronald McKeever, 1306 Hillview Drive, and Melissa Weber, 1403 Hillview Drive.
A hit-and-run crash Oct. 22 on Riverside Boulevard damaged an unknown run vehicle and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Janice Stark, Dixon.
A collision Oct. 21 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Hayden Watts, Clarks, and Kimberley Yunker, 921 S. Second St.
A crash Oct. 21 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Marilyn Flesner, Pierce, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Charles and Patricia Thelen, Randolph.
A collision Oct. 17 on Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Andrew Pick, 110 El Camino Drive, and Noelia De Lara, 808 S. 14th Place.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 11:57 a.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 12:13 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.