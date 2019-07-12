POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Jose Villegas, 28, Madison, driving under the influence, expired/no operator’s license, possession of fictitious or fraudulent state identification card.
Wednesday: Gretchen Belzer, 42, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 3, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
Accidents
A collision Wednesday on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Carol Stephens, Gun Barrel City, Texas, and Chase Classen, 803 W. Walnut Ave.
A collision Wednesday on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles driven by Brian Lamb, 611 S. 10th St., and Joan Hall, 2413 Dover Drive.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 51 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 6:46 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 8:32 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, fire call, check smoke detector.
Thursday, 9:08 a.m., North 11th Street, fire call, gas odor.
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., Suburban Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 1:42 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 7:44 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 1:51 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.