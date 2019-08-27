POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Thursday in the 100 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ryan Thiem, 1607 Riverside Blvd., No. 3, and Nichole Rowlett, 600 Adarre Road.
A collision Thursday in the 200 block of East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Sean Miller, Callaway, Charles Aviles, 406 S. Fourth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 62 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 7:16 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 8:16 a.m., North 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 12:11 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:09 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:10 p.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:52 p.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., 13th Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, no transport.
Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.