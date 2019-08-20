POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Judy Burnett, 71, 1309 W. Park Ave., Madison County bench warrant — failure to remove garbage.
Friday: Fawn Beerman, 36, 921 Woodhurst Drive, No. 12, driving under the influence of drugs.
Criminal reports
Theft of property reported at 408 S. Sixth St.
Accidents
A collision Sunday on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Jason Ehrenberg, Creighton, and Spencer Brown, Rathdrum, Idaho.
A collision Friday on 12th Street damaged vehicles driven by Haley Ritterbush, 305 Market Place, and Joan Torgerson, Fargo, North Dakota.
A collision Friday in the 1200 block of South Second Street damaged vehicles driven by Jessica Rogat, Battle Creek, and Erika Ramirez, 109 Jackson Ave.
A collision Friday in the 500 block of South Fifth Street damaged vehicles driven by Maria Tello-Ruiz, 3205 S. 12th St., Lot 52, and Heather Werner, Norfolk.
A collision Aug. 13 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Nicolas Assmussen, 125 Applewood, and James Forney, 1806 Parker Circle, No. F.
A crash Aug. 12 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Trevor Wylie, Pilger.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 60 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 11:33 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 7:16 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:20 p.m., Terrace Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 10:48 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. t
Monday, 11:23 p.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.