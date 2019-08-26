POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
No arrests to report
Criminal reports
Property reported stolen at 2201 S. 13th St.
Property reported damaged at 915 S. 2nd St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 184 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 5:55 a.m., Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. Health Services.
Saturday, 9:29 a.m., South 20th Street, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 10:50 a.m., Sherwood Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 11:43 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:01 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 7:04 p.m., West Bluff Avenue, fire-assist, fire pit.
Saturday, 11:14 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:18 a.m., Andy’s Lake Road, alarm, false alarm.
Sunday, 7:46 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 10:17 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 4:06 p.m., McIntosh Road, alarm, false alarm.
Sunday, 5:45 p.m., Seventh Street and Elm Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle collision, no transport.
Sunday, 6:29 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 7:35 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 10:39 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 12:39 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, canceled.