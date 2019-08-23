POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Chance Johnson, 26, Plainview, driving under suspension — revoked.
Thursday: Ashley King, 22, Hadar, two Madison County warrants; Daniel Bocio, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Burkhardt, No. 204, violated stop sign, leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Jesse Prather, 31, 213 N. 10th St., driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration.
Accidents
A collision Wednesday on Glenn Street damaged vehicles driven by Thomas Bland, 3407 S. First St., and Curt Theisen, 816 Glenn St.
A collision Wednesday on Riverside Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Arin Bach, 107 S. 11th St., and Kenneth Herley, 3309 S. First St.
Criminal reports
Shoplifting reported at 807 S. 13th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 60 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 6:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 9:55 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, fire.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., South 10th Street, fire call, odor.
Thursday, 12:31 p.m., Highway 275 and Highway 24, rescue call, canceled.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 2:03 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 2:19 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Friday, 5:39 a.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.