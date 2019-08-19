POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Daniel Vinson, 21, 922 S. Third St., third-degree domestic assault.
Criminal reports
Damage to a door reported at 2801 Prospect Ave.
Damage to vehicle tires reported at 702 Michigan Ave.
Theft reported at 1806 Parker Circle.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 2:40 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., Sherwood Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 6:37 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 5:05 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:44 a.m., Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, fire assist, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 11:53 a.m., 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, no transport.
Sunday, 1:23 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:01 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., South 15th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:59 a.m., Queen City Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.