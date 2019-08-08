POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Salvador Uribe, 44, 706 Koenigstein Ave., No. 5, driving under suspension, no registration, no proof of insurance.
Sunday: Jorge Funes-Hernandez, 40, 306 S. Eighth St., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 47
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 12:07 p.m., Skyview Lake, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 12:16 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:05 p.m., rescue call, no transport.