POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Midori Miller, 24, 108 N. Fourth Street, Madison County warrants.
Wednesday: Jorge Alexander Carvajal Cabera, 24, 2006 S. Second St., No. B, Platte County warrant — two counts of attempt of a felony, third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 62 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 6:40 a.m., 836th Road and Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 8:41 a.m., North third Street, fire call, smoldering rags.
Wednesday, 10:09 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:50 p.m., South 24th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 2:31 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 4:43 a.m., West Spruce Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.