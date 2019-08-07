POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jose Ramirez, 25, 1900 Parker Circle, Apt. B, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance; Luke Sukup, 24, 618 Gereke St., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 9:38 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire call, smoke.
Monday, 10:15 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 4:12 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 9:08 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 4:20 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, fire call, fire.