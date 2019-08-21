POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Monday at 801 E. Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Ryan Webbert, 807 S. Boxelder St., and Kenton Meyer, Wisner.
A crash Monday on North 26th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Dale Pracht, 2601 Mimick Drive.
A collision Aug. 14 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jose Valle, 808 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 101, and Kendra Mizner, 1805 Parker Circle, No. F.
Criminal reports
Thefts were reported at 123 N. Fourth St., 408 W. Omaha Ave., 1123 S. 20th St., and 609 W. Pasewalk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 65 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:55 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 3:53 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 5:26 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.