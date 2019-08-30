POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Ashley Rose, 24, Omaha, Douglas County warrant of commitment.
Sunday: Timothy Roland, 29, homeless, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine; Jessica Roland, 32, homeless, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Criminal reports
Theft of property from 120 E. Norfolk Ave.
Property reported stolen from 1321 Verges Ave.
Criminal mischief — window broken on car — reported 402 Lincoln.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 64 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 7:17 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 9:19 a.m., Madison Avenue, fire call, fire-assist, public service.
Thursday, 11:22 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:47 p.m., South Pine Industrial Road, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 7:29 p.m., mutual aid, hazmat.
Thursday, 8:19 p.m., Third Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 9:10 p.m., Jackson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.