POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Emina Hadzihusejnovic, 20, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., minor in consumption; Jordan Okonji, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., minor in consumption; Oyiti Amum, 21, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., procuring alcohol to minors; Daniel Akuei, 20, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., minor in consumption; Ethan Marshall, 19, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., minor in consumption.
Criminal reports
Property reported stolen from 1102 Riverside Blvd.
Property reported stolen from 117 E. Norfolk Ave.
Property reported stolen from 200 N. Seventh St.
Property reported stolen from 910 W. Maple Ave.
Property reported stolen from 2311 Taylor Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 78 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 7:53 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 8:34 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 3:33 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:17 p.m., First Street and Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., Prospect Avenue, fire call, gas odor.
Wednesday, 8:31 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:29 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.