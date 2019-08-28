POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jeremy Rood, 42 211 E. Michigan Ave., driving under suspension.
Accidents
A crash Tuesday at 1100 S. Pine Industrial Road damaged a vehicle driven by William Howes, 806 S. Seventh St., and a parked vehicle owned by Duane and Connie Carlow, 1901 E. Norfolk Ave.
A collision Monday on 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Estevan Sanchez, 906 S. 13th Place, and Aubrie Miller, 701 W. Maple Ave., Apt. 15.
A collision Monday on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Alex Lammers, 805 Westbrook Drive, and Maegan Deets, 1105 Westbrook Drive.
A collision Thursday on South First Street damaged vehicles driven by Daniel Bocio, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., Burkhardt No. 204, and Jacob Brooks Huffman, Neligh.
A collision Thursday on Highway 275 damaged vehicles driven by Brody Hansen, Sioux City, Iowa, and James Jorgensen, Fremont.
A crash Aug. 20 at 701 W. Maple Ave. damaged vehicles driven by Damian Busskohl, 2210 W. Madison Ave., and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Courtney Beaudette, 515 Hastings Ave.
A collision Aug. 20 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Heather Braun, 205 S. 11th St., and Jessica Fetrow, 825 S. 10th St.
A property damage crash Aug. 20 on Dover Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Chad Merchant, 3203 Dover Drive, and a mail box with an estimated damage of $900 owned by Ron Volk, 2501 Dover Drive, and a yard and sprinkler with an estimated damage of $350 owned by Tom Thomas, 1621 N. 26th St.
A property damage hit-and-run crash Aug. 9 on Golf View Drive damaged an unknown run vehicle and a mailbox with an estimated damage of $200 owned by Rod Johnson, 3416 Golf View Drive.
A crash July 13 on Riverside Boulevard damaged a vehicle driven by Daniel Fitzgerald, 204 W. Phillip Ave.
Criminal reports
Theft of money reported at 1700 Pasewalk Ave.
Theft of money reported at 412 Skyview Circle.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 71 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 7:58 p.m., East Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 9:53 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.