Neighborhoods throughout Norfolk are being invited to join with thousands of communities Tuesday, Aug. 6, for the National Night Out.
The 36th annual crime and drug prevention event — sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and locally by the Norfolk Police Division — will take place at Central Park, 705 S. Sixth St.
Residents throughout Norfolk are invited to spend the evening from 6-8 p.m. outside with neighbors and police.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and to send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Norfolk’s National Night Out is a free event. Representatives from the Norfolk Police Division, the Norfolk Fire Division and the Nebraska State Patrol will visit with citizens and provide demonstrations.
There will be nearly 40 civic and service organizations showcasing what they have to offer in the community.
Free food will be donated by Norfolk businesses, and activities for kids and families will be featured.