MADISON — It isn’t a noxious weed, but there are some concerns about poison hemlock.
Dave Boschult, an inspector with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said he has heard questions about it this year.
Boschult said he saw it for the first time about 30 years ago when the weed superintendent in Sarpy County showed it to him.
“Now I see it all the time,” he said. “It’s really tracking out quite a ways.”
Donald Svitak, Madison County’s noxious weed superintendent, said poison hemlock is fairly easy to control by spraying.
“We spray it in the road ditches,” Svitak said. “I’m seeing in the waste areas and tree lines.”
Svitak and Boschult made the county board aware of the weed earlier this week after being asked about it. They said it generally grows in areas that aren’t cultivated.
It can grow to be 6 or 7 feet tall and has white flowers on it. Sometimes it is bushy. One of the problems with it is that it is highly toxic if ingested.
Boschult said even if a child or someone makes a blow gun with it, there can be problems. It also is poisonous to livestock, which generally won’t eat it unless there is nothing left in the pasture.
Socrates, one of the earliest philosophers, was made to drink the sap from hemlock after being accused of poisoning the minds of young people.
Svitak said the weed is not on any watch list. But as a public service, it is a good weed to look out for and to control it.
Boschult said the flooding this year has caused more weeds to be spread, including Canada thistle in road ditches.
Boschult also had praise for Madison County’s weed program.
In reviewing the past year’s report, Boschult said the county scored 3,376 out of 3,400. This year’s weed superintendent had an average score of about 3,200, he said.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said being the weed superintendent is a challenging position, but he appreciates the efforts of Svitak and his team of experts that he can contact.
Boschult, who plans to retire after 40 years with the ag department, said he appreciates the county.
“I do appreciate you as a board giving the weed superintendent the opportunity to do the work that he needs to do. And I appreciate Don for being very efficient and willing to do what he has to do,” Boschult said.