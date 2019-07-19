There’s no denying it — the past few days in Northeast Nebraska have been sweltering.
The temperature Thursday between 4 and 5 p.m. hovered around 92, which felt like 105 degrees when the 60% humidity was taken into account.
But the temperatures of objects sitting out in the sun were much higher.
That’s what photographer Jake Wragge and I found out when we used a temperature gun to take readings around town.
For instance, a child’s car seat in a silver vehicle with tinted windows had a temperature reading of almost 113.
That would be very hot for a little tot to sit in without the car first being cooled down.
Another vehicle — a navy blue Oldsmobile with leather seats — had a reading on the hood of 143 degrees.
The steering wheel was 144, and the seats were a blistering 152 degrees.
Playground equipment at Skyview Lake park was, thankfully, empty when we showed up.
That’s probably because the metal merry-go-round had a temperature of 115 degrees, and the metal slide topped out at 122.
Parents watching their kids play wouldn’t have been too cool themselves, as the red metal benches had a reading of 108 degrees.
A black metal bench in downtown Norfolk beat that with a reading of 115 degrees, while a crosswalk button was 109.
The Daily News parking lot registered a sweltering 128.8 degrees — a reminder for pet owners that walking man’s best friend during the hottest part of the day would be torture on a pooch’s paws.
At that time, the actual temperature on an app on my phone read 92 degrees, while my car’s reading was 94. However, the River Point sign in downtown Norfolk that displays the time and temp read 102, probably necessitating an adjustment.
Because Friday’s highs were expected to reach 98 degrees, with heat index values up to 113, the Daily News encourages everyone to stay cool and hydrated and to check on elderly neighbors.