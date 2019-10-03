The Lincoln Rotary Club 14 announced recently that JoAnn Martin, who now serves as the chief executive officer of Ameritas Mutual Holding Co., is the 2019 Nebraskan of the Year.
The Rotary 14 Nebraskan of the Year award was established to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with the ideals of Rotary International. Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others; service in charitable and civic causes; and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.
Martin, a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Colorado State University, joins the ranks of previous Nebraskans of the Year — Husker volleyball coach John Cook, former Husker coach and athletic director Tom Osborne and U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser.
Martin will be presented the award at a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lincoln.