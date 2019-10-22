A sighting early Tuesday morning of an unoccupied parked vehicle near a closed business led to the arrest of several people.
Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer noticed the vehicle parked in a lot in the 2100 block of Market Lane at 3:16 a.m.
A check of the vehicle’s registration showed the owner to be Lacee D. Tuttle, 37, of Pierce.
Tuttle had an active arrest warrant from Wayne County for theft, Bauer said.
The officer checked back around 4:25 a.m., and saw the vehicle had been moved but was still unoccupied. As the officer was leaving the area, a pickup with several occupants pulled into the lot, and the officer had contact.
Tuttle was a passenger in the pickup. As she was being placed under arrest on the active warrant, she dropped a baggie containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
A glass pipe with white residue was also located in her pocket, and Tuttle was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
The pickup driver, Russell C. Vereen, 38, of Norfolk had a suspended license and was placed under arrest for the violation.
A third occupant was identified as Jonathan W. Walter, 40, of Bloomfield. A records check showed that Walter had an active arrest warrant out of Knox County, and he, too, was arrested.
All three were booked into the Norfolk City Jail. Vereen was released on a personal recognizance bond. Walter was released after paying the fines and court costs associated with his warrant.
Tuttle was transferred to the Madison County Jail.