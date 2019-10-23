An increase in complaints of drivers passing stopping or stopped school buses that are loading or unloading school-age passengers will be addressed.
That’s according to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, who said the practice is “very dangerous and against the law.”
Volk said the sheriff’s office would be working diligently with school officials and other law enforcement agencies “to bring this to an end.”
In a press release, the sheriff provided the driver requirements from Nebraska Statute 60-6,175:
“Upon meeting or overtaking, from the front or rear, any school bus on which the yellow warning signal lights are flashing, the driver of a motor vehicle shall reduce the speed of such vehicle to not more than twenty-five miles per hour, shall bring such vehicle to a complete stop when the school bus is stopped, the stop signal arm is extended, and the flashing red signal lights are turned on, and shall remain stopped until the flashing red signal lights are turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the school bus resumes motion.”
The statute goes on to say that any drivers violating the law will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and fined $500, as well as assessed points on their driver’s license.