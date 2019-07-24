This year’s Pierce County Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 31, at the Pierce County Fairgrounds.
The fair opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday. 4-H competitions and judging will take place throughout the day Wednesday and the rest of the week.
Things really get exciting in the evenings, though.
On Wednesday, there will be barrel racing. There is no admission cost for this event.
Thursday night is the Nebraska Bush Puller tractor pull event, followed by extreme bull riding on Friday night. There is a cost to attend both events.
A kids pedal pull and a mud volleyball tournament will be Saturday morning, followed by FFA hog wrestling in the afternoon.
Saturday night will feature musician Josh Phillips, followed by the band Parmalee. There is a cost to attend these events as well.
Parking is free throughout the fair.
The Pierce County Fair has been going on for more than 100 years, said Jim Herian, president of the Pierce County Fair board.
The events this year will be pretty much the same as they have been the past several years, Herian said. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be good.
“I’ll take them (the evening events) all in,” Herian said, “They all should be good this year.”
Herian said he doesn’t have a favorite event.
Planning the fair has been a lengthy process, Herian said, starting in August, only a month after the fair ends.
Despite the time, the only real difficulty in planning the fair is finding a band, Herian said. This is because it can be hard to find a band that is both within the fair’s price range and available on the right day.
Last year, an estimated 5,000 people attended the Pierce County Fair in total, Herian said.
So why should they return this year?
“We have some great entertainment, a good carnival, and there’s lots to see between the 4-H shows and the entertainment.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on the Pierce County Fair and a complete schedule of events, visit the fair’s website at www.piercecountyfair.org/