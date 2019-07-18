Openings available on riverfront review board

In May, the Norfolk City Council approved amendments to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District (Riverfront Overlay District) to expand the district’s boundaries, increase the number of review board members from five to nine, and include residency requirements.
Applications are now being sought for the four new board members.
Members of the board will review applications for development for compliance with the existing comprehensive plan, existing zoning district regulations including setbacks, overlay district regulations and the goals and expectations of the overlay district.
Though it is not mandatory to have prior knowledge of the comprehensive plan or existing zoning district regulations, it is beneficial for members of this board. Applicants must live within the newly expanded boundaries of the Riverfront District.
The boundaries of the Riverfront Overlay District are from Benjamin Avenue to one-eighth of a mile north of Omaha Avenue from north to south; and about 500 feet on each side of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River within the north/south limits.
The review board will meet only when a final plan has been submitted a minimum of 30 days prior to the regularly scheduled review meeting. Members of this review board are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the city council.
The citizens’ review board will play a key role in helping impact the direction and shape of development efforts in the area, said Mayor Josh Moenning.
“Riverfront development will be critically important to enhancing quality of life and expanding our downtown business and recreation districts in the years to come,” he said. “I encourage any citizen interested in improving and beautifying our riverfront corridor to apply.”
Applications are available at the Norfolk City Offices, 309 N. Fifth St., or online at https://www.ci.norfolk.ne.us/administration/boards_and_commissions.htm.