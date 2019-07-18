A crash Thursday morning on Highway 81 near Norfolk claimed one person’s life and caused a large amount of diesel fuel to spill at the scene.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. at the entrance of a business on Highway 81 north of Norfolk.
Cody Thomas, public relations director with the Nebraska State Patrol, said a semi-tractor pulling a fuel tanker attempted to turn left onto southbound Highway 81 when it collided with a Tielke's delivery truck traveling northbound.
Thomas said the driver of the Tielke's delivery truck, Jose Fuentes, 24, of Norfolk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the semi, David Jensen, 59, of rural Norfolk, was not injured in the crash.
The collision caused approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled at the scene. Haz-mat crews reported to the scene quickly to assist in clean-up.
Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.
Highway 81 was closed for approximately six hours. The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins Rescue, Pierce Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Original story posted at 9:19 a.m.
