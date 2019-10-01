MADISON — Old Hadar Road, which arguably is the worst of all Madison County roads, will not be fixed this year.
The Madison County board of commissioners provided a brief update of the road situation on Tuesday morning. They asked reporters to give another reminder that the road primarily remains closed to everyone but local traffic and emergency vehicles.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said he and other commissioners were contacted recently by a Pierce resident who took the road and had some “wheel issues” afterward. Much of it is filled with potholes.
Uhlir said Madison County already has spent more than $100,000 on repairs, but asphalt resurfacing and hole patching does little good because there is so much “muck” underneath.
“We’re talking five feet of mush (underneath) that we have to get hauled out of there,” Uhlir said.
The county has included funds to get its two miles fixed in the current budget. Pierce County also has one mile (the northern most near Hadar), but it isn’t in as poor of shape.
Pierce residents are reminded that they should take Highway 98 and Highway 81 to get to Norfolk, commissioners said.
Engineering work is taking place this fall on Madison County’s portion of the road. Plans are for the middle mile to be completed first as it is in the poorest shape. Next, the county will complete the southern mile, which is closest to Norfolk.
The work will include removing the muck, hauling in tons of dirt to rebuild the base, then new hard surfacing.
Whether the middle mile gets reworked next spring, summer or fall depends mainly on how many contractors bid it.
Madison County and other counties have had difficulty getting all road and bridge projects bid because of the large amount of work scheduled following flooding this year.