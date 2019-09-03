PIERCE — The 42nd annual Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee returns this weekend.
The Pierce County Fairgrounds will again host this year’s fun family event on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.
This year’s features are International Harvester (IH) tractors and equipment and IH engines. It will be the 25th anniversary of International Harvester Collectors, Nebraska Chapter 12.
Cyrus H. McCormick was the inventor of the first commercially successful reaper, a horse-drawn machine to harvest wheat.
The McCormick company's chief rival was the Deering Harvester Co. By 1900, McCormick and Deering were nearly equal in sales. In 1902 the two companies merged to form the International Harvester Co.
In 1902, the five largest farm machinery companies merged, including: The McCormick, Deering and Milwaukee Harvester Cos., Piano Mfg. Co, Warder, and Bushnell & Glessner to form the International Harvester Company. J.P. Morgan oversaw the merger.
In 1924, IH introduced the Farmall tractor, a smaller general-purpose tractor, to fend off competition from the Ford Motor Co.'s tractors. The Farmall was a leader in the emerging row-crop tractor category.
Following the introduction of the Farmall, IH introduced several similar-looking "F Series" models that offered improvements over the original design. The original model became known as the "Regular."
The Farmall letter series tractors went into production in 1939, including the M, H, C, B and A along with others.
By the 1940s, the company lost its founding values and diversified into products that diluted its focus like air conditioners and refrigerators. The company grew complacent.
In 1984, International Harvester agreed to sell the agriculture division to Tenneco, Inc. Tenneco owned J.I. Case. The company was named Case IH.
Some of the feature tractors at this year’s show will be a 1918 Model 10-20 Mogul owned by Ted Shultz of Waverly, Mogul brand tractors, which were sold by McCormick dealers and a 10-20 Titan tractor owned by Lee J. Sackett of Waltham, Minnesota. Titan brand tractors were sold by Deering dealers.
AMONG THE ACTIVITIES both Saturday and Sunday are:
— Threshing demonstrations. Threshing is separating the grain from the stem or straw of the plants. The oats were cut and bundled several weeks ago so they are dry enough for the threshing operation. The leftover straw is baled to make bedding for the farm animals.
— Corn shelling. After the corn ear is picked from the stalk, the ears are run through the corn sheller. The corn is separated from the cobs, the corn is augured into a wagon while the cobs are piled up for other uses.
— Chopping corn. Green corn stalks are cut from the field and fed through a machine that chops it into small pieces that can be feed for cows.
— Hear the roar of the gasoline engines and tractors. The engines were used for various tasks, including pumping water, generating electricity, grinding corn. The tractors came along later to replace the horse in most farming operations.
There will be a tractor drive on Friday, leaving the Pierce County Fairgrounds at noon, traveling to the Mark Moes farm northeast of Osmond, and returning to the fairgrounds. Sack lunch is available.
Also, an FFA tractor driving contest will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is an antique auction at 9 a.m. Saturday.
There will be a church service with The Ambassadors of Grace on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Activities for the kids include a money scramble in a pile of straw, balloon artist and pony rides. All activities at the Pierce Old Time Threshers Bee are free.
There also will be a Saturday evening banquet, followed by a speaker connected with the feature tractor brand. The speaker is Ron Schmitt, who will talk about his family’s four generations running an International Harvester dealership.
Anyone wanting to attend the banquet should make a reservation at the registration building by 2 p.m. Saturday so the caterer can prepare enough food.