Members of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District on Thursday night voted for repairs to a well in Oakland to be made as soon as possible.
Further, the search for a new well location also was approved.
At the regular meeting, board members heard from Shawn Blahak, the Logan East Rural Water System manager.
Blahak said a small hole had been discovered in Well No. 1 after sand and then gravel started coming out.
Testing showed that all of the bowls were worn and need to be replaced. He said they are waiting for the state to send back test results before the well can be put back online.
Sargent Irrigation, the company that pulled Well No. 1, suggested that a temporary fix could allow the well to be used for a limited amount of time — approximately two to three years.
However, a new well will need to be dug. The current well was dug in 1990 and is 222 feet deep.
If it is possible to dig a new well on site, it will cost about $250,000, Blahak said.
But if the well is off-site, the cost will rise to between $500,000 to $1 million.
Ron Dierking, chairman of the Logan East advisory committee, said a new well would have a plastic casing, as opposed to the old well’s steel casing.
He said the old well would have to be disbanded and capped.
NRD board member Roger Gustafson then made a motion for repairs to be made to Well No. 1 as soon as possible and to begin searching for a new well location.
All board members voted in the affirmative to approve the motion.
MEETING WATCH
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz and Scott Clausen.
Board members absent: Aaron Zimmerman
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 29 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
- The board approved the minutes of the June 27 board meeting.
- The board approved income and expenses for the NRD, as well as for the Logan East Rural Water System and the Wau-Col Rural Water System.
- The board approved the NRD Streambank Stabilization Policy to focus resources on public infrastructure.
- The board approved a motion to accept the proposed changes to the NRD Groundwater Management Area rules and regulations and to authorize the chairman to sign the order of designation to enact those changes.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
