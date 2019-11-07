Walter E. 'Ted' Carter

Vice Admiral Walter E. 'Ted' Carter, the priority candidate for the NU presidency, speaks during a press conference Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Varner Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 World-Herald Service/Kayla Wolf

Walter “Ted” Carter — the only finalist for the University of Nebraska system’s presidency — will be in Norfolk next week for a public event.

In the midst of his required 30-day review, in which he will visit and talk in many Nebraska communities, Carter’s visit to Norfolk will be at the Lifelong Learning Center on Monday, Nov. 11, at noon.

Carter, a career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, was chosen last month as the top candidate. Carter is a retired Navy vice admiral and served as superintendent of his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, from 2014 until this year.

Under state law, the NU Board of Regents had to name only one presidential finalist. The 30-day review started Oct. 26 and will end Nov. 24.

The system’s last full-time president was Hank Bounds, a Mississippi native who left the job in mid-August and took a faculty position at the University of South Alabama. Another university administrator, Susan Fritz, has been serving as the Nebraska system’s interim president until a permanent replacement can be found.

