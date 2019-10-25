It should be a little easier to find a parking spot at Norfolk High School soon.
At the Norfolk Public Schools board of education second monthly meeting on Thursday, board members approved the purchase of 612 W. Maple Ave., which is west of the high school. The property will be converted into student parking spaces. The purchase price was $75,000, with closing costs of $624.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, said the change is much-needed for the high school. Enrollment for the 2019-20 year is 1,370, which is 46 students more than last year. She said the student body has steadily grown, and with it the need for parking space.
“Parking is a very significant need and this would help us alleviate some of that need,” she said. “Not all of it, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
The timeline converting the property into parking spaces is currently uncertain due to city requirements for shutting off the water and other factors, Thompson said. She doesn’t know when the parking lot would be available but said it would be ready for the 2020-21 school year at the latest.
The acquisition is part of a district strategy for facilities and finance to acquire land adjacent to school buildings. In August, the district purchased a house at 508 S. Sixth St., which is next to the junior high, for $33,232 to be used for parking or green space.
Board member Arnie Robinson said the purchase would be worthwhile for the high school.
“I think this is in line with our strategies of acquiring the land contiguous to our schools with addressing parking needs at the high school,” he said. “So while it’s a significant expense,I think it matches with our strategy and it’s what we should be doing.”
Thompson said administrators are continuing to look for ways to open up parking spaces at the senior high, but space is limited.
“We are going to continue to look at options as they come available,” she said. “Because we’re landlocked, we really have to look at purchasing property whenever it comes available.”
Board members will also be discussing other high school parking options as a part of its district facility planning at a board retreat on Oct. 31.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its second monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, at noon at the Norfolk Public Schools Central Administration Office.
The meeting lasted 13 minutes.
Board members present: Bruce Mitchell, Tammy Day, Sandy Wolfe, Arnie Robinson and Patti Gubbels. Others in attendance: Two from the media.
ACTION ITEMS
Approved the contract of Kendra Liermann, Norfolk Senior High special education teacher, to start at the beginning of the spring semester.
Approved the 2018-19 annual audit, which shows the district follows good fiscal practices and has strong internal controls.
Approved the purchase of 612 W. Maple Ave. for $75,624, including closing costs. The house is west of the senior high school and will be razed to add parking spaces.
Convened an executive session to discuss negotiations and a potential real estate transaction. No action was taken following the executive session.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular business meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. with a study session at 5:30 p.m.