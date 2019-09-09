A 2.5% increase in property valuation is somewhat counterbalanced by a 0.3 cent levy reduction for the Norfolk Public Schools 2019-20 school year.
At the September monthly meeting, which was also the annual budget and tax hearing for the district, Associate Superintendent Bill Robinson recommended a levy decrease of $0.003077, making the overall levy $1.173569 for 2019-20. Last year’s levy was $1.176646.
The total budget for the 2019-20 school year was approved at $47,221,659, an increase of $1,235,484.14. This budget increase of 2.76% will be used to address staffing needs for the growing district and replace outdated HVAC systems at the junior high, senior high and Jefferson Elementary School.
Of the 2019-20 budget, the general fund is $25,946,862.24, the special building fund is $1,297,343.11, the K-8 bond fund is $1,152,272.74, the 9-12 bond fund is $817,424.26 and the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund is $1,010,101.00.
The tax rates for these funds include $1 for the general fund, $.05 for K-8 bond funds, $.03 for 9-12 bond funds, $.05 for the special building fund and $.03 for the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund. The 2018-19 levy was $1.176.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson called the budget “strong yet conservative,” noting that it has been ranked 16th out of 244 Nebraska public schools in terms of efficiency, and that the budget increase is below the recommended state agency amount of 3%.
“It maintains a conservative approach while investing in infrastructure and staff,” she said at the September meeting.
