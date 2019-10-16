Sometimes, the best learning happens outside the classroom.
For NPPD careers outreach specialist Kim Liebig, that’s the idea behind a student outreach day hosted at the Norfolk Operations Center of the Nebraska Public Power District. Liebig coordinated the event, now in its third year, and said it’s an extension of school outreach involving classroom presentations and career fair booths.
“We wanted to take it a step further and thought we’re already going into classrooms, now let’s bring them to us so they can see exactly what it is that we’re doing,” she said. “They’ll see it, they’ll hear it and we have a lot of hands-on activities, making it interactive so the kids can get a feel for what people do in different jobs around here.”
Over 30 high schoolers got to experience firsthand the different facets of NPPD on Wednesday in two hour-long sessions, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. The student groups, comprised of juniors and seniors from Norfolk High School, Battle Creek High School and Norfolk Catholic High School, learned many different things through hands-on demonstrations and employee presentations.
Read more in tomorrow's Daily News in print or online.