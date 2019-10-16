NORFOLK CATHOLIC High School student AJ Barajas moves his piece in an environment-themed board game based on Life as classmates (from left) Travis Kalous, Wyatt Ash and Caden Gaspers watch. The students are from Norfolk Catholic High School and all are juniors except Gaspers, who is a senior. The activity was one of many at a student outreach day hosted at the Norfolk Operations Center of the Nebraska Public Power District.