STANTON — A 22-year-old Stanton man made his first appearance Tuesday in Stanton County Court on felony charges of cruelty to animals-resulting in death.
Richard Brachle was charged with three counts after he was arrested last month by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the death of three dogs at his residence in Stanton.
Brachle pleaded not guilty and requested a preliminary hearing, said Stanton County officials.
Also on Tuesday, a 24-year-old West Point man was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail following his conviction for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving during suspension.
Josue Osuna-Salazer was given the sentence by Judge Michael Long. Osuna-Salazar was arrested on a warrant by the sheriff’s office following an incident where he fled from a traffic stop near Woodland Park.
In another case, Benjamin Blum, 27, Norfolk, was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer. Blum was arrested last year on Highway 15 near Pilger by the sheriff’s office following a disturbance call.
In a separate case, two out-of-state men were arraigned on felony charges and had bond continued following their arrest last week after a vehicle pursuit by the sheriff’s office.
Dominick Ziesmer, 24, of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ernie Sanchez, 22, of Pipestone, Minn., had their bonds continued at $50,000 each.
Daniel Randall, 24, homeless, was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail for obstructing a police officer. He was arrested in May by the sheriff's office hiding in a crawl space as the sheriff’s department was serving a search warrant at a residence in Pilger.