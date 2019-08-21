NORFOLK — Northeast Community College is ready to launch a major initiative that will have an impact on its agricultural programming for years to come.
College administrators, campaign representatives and others will gather at Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on Thursday to kick off the Nexus capital campaign to raise funds to construct new agricultural facilities on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. A news conference will begin at 10 a.m.
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the college foundation, said college supporters and the public are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the $23 million project.
“The end goal of this campaign is to give our agriculture students opportunities to learn in state-of-the-art facilities and replace the current buildings on the college farm that were erected in the early 20th century,” Kruse said. “Investing in the Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence will help ensure that Northeast Community College continues to be responsive to the ever-changing needs of agriculture, its communities and businesses.”
Kruse said a seven-figure lead gift to the campaign would be announced during the event.
In addition to Kruse, other speakers will be Mary Honke, co-interim college president, campaign co-chairs Jeanne Reigle of Madison and Russ Vering of Scribner, as well as leading supporters of the Nexus project.
Also, a sixth-generation farmer, nationally known advocate for agriculture, and radio show host will share his support for community colleges and the future of agriculture during the news conference. Trent Loos is the host of “Rural Route,” a one-hour radio show aimed at bridging rural and urban America.
The Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex is located at the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and Highway 35 — a mile east of the main Northeast campus — in Norfolk.