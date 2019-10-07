Dr. Charles Nwankwo

DR. CHARLES NWANKWO discusses why he’s qualified to lead as Northeast Community College’s next president at one of his presidential candidate forums on Monday.

 EMILY CASE/DAILY NEWS

Dr. Charles Nwankwo shared his experiences of progressing from a community college student to an administrator focused on relationship-building and student success at a presidential candidate forum on Monday.

Nwankwo is the second of three final candidates who have met with community members to discuss their qualifications for the position of the ninth president of Northeast Community College. Each candidate has two public forums, held in the theatre of the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

The theatre was about three-fourths full at his morning forum. A few people also participated via video conferencing from Northeast’s remote campuses at South Sioux City, O’Neill and West Point.

Nwankwo is currently vice president of technology and business partnerships at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona, where he has been for five years. He has served in numerous administrative, faculty and staff roles at community colleges in Arizona, Texas and Louisiana.

