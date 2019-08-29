An 18-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road Friday morning.

They will be journeying to Florida in anticipation of restoring expected power outages from Hurricane Dorian, that is anticipated to make landfall Monday.

At the request of the American Public Power Association, NPPD crews will assist in restoration work for the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), a public power entity.

The NPPD crews were asked to arrive prior to the hurricane making landfall so that once the storm has passed the power restoration process can begin.

OUC serves about 225,000 customers and is the 14th largest municipal utility in the country. The contingent from NPPD will also be utilizing 18 vehicles, including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, plus trailers and all terrain utility vehicles.

Including six days of travel to and from Orlando, the crews are expected to be out of state for about two weeks.

Line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey.

Crews are expected to leave prior to 8 a.m. Friday from NPPD’s York Operations Center.

Tags

In other news

Hurricane Dorian picks up steam, menaces Florida

Hurricane Dorian picks up steam, menaces Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Leaving mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a strengthening Hurricane Dorian posed an increasing menace to Florida on Thursday as it swirled toward a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day weekend.

Mumps outbreak reported in area

Mumps outbreak reported in area

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working with area health departments to investigate reported cases of mumps.

Satellite photos show burning Iran space center launch pad

Satellite photos show burning Iran space center launch pad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rocket at an Iranian space center that was to conduct a satellite launch criticized by the U.S. apparently exploded on its launch pad Thursday, satellite images show, suggesting the Islamic Republic suffered its third failed launch this year alone.

US economy grew at a moderate 2% annual rate last quarter

US economy grew at a moderate 2% annual rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed in the spring, and many economists think the slowdown will continue through the second half of the year, a possible headwind for President Donald Trump’s hopes that a surging economy will provide the backdrop for his 2020 re-election campaign.