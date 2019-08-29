Northeast Nebraska bridges identified for funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday the recipients of $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant funding, including $8.4 million for Nebraska’s Norfolk Northeast Bridges Project.
Awarded to 20 projects in 18 states, the grants will fund a variety of bridge improvements including replacement and rehabilitation.
“This $225 million in federal funding will enable 18 states to make vital upgrades to select bridges in rural areas,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Nebraska will use the funds to replace seven bridges, each more than 60 years old, on three rural state highways — Highway 81, Highway 57 and Highway 116 — all in Northeast Nebraska.
The bridges are vital connections for the area’s economic activity and will improve truck travel, farm to co-op access and travel to the Dixon County Fair.
By law, the funds were restricted to states with population densities of fewer than 100 people per square-mile based on census data. Twenty-five states met program qualifications.
The funds must be used for highway bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects on public roads that leverage the efficiencies associated with "bundling" at least two highway bridge projects into a single contract.
Bundling offers cost and time savings, which are beneficial to reducing the transportation project backlog. It allows the opportunity to address many projects facing similar needs using innovative replacement and rehabilitation strategies in a cost-effective manner.
“The projects funded under the program will serve as models for similar bridge improvement projects throughout the nation,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason. “They are examples of how to achieve time and cost savings through innovation.”