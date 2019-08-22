With the announcement of a new campaign and a $5 million lead donation, Northeast Community College’s newest agriculture initiative has taken root.
On Thursday morning at the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, Northeast administrators and supporters shared their vision for the future — cultivating the next generation of farmers and ranchers — which they said would be accomplished through their Nexus campaign.
On a stage flanked by a John Deere tractor, a pickup truck and trailer and pens holding cattle and sheep, Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs, told a packed crowd of community members, Northeast employees and journalists that the expansion will help students play a critical role in the ever-evolving field of agriculture.
“We can do a lot of things with our excellent faculty, great equipment and technology, but at the end of the day we need to bring up facilities to a modern era,” she said.
The press conference announced the kickoff of the first part of a three-phase project to build the Agriculture & Water Center of Excellence. The $23 million raised in this part will go toward building a college farm with feedlot operations next to the Pohlman complex, as well as facilities for precision and mechanized ag, veterinary technology and large animal handling.
Acklie Charitable Foundation of Lincoln leads the campaign with a $5 million donation, and the farm will be named after the Acklie family in recognition of this initial donation. The college will also be contributing $10 million from capital funds.
Another $8 million is needed to complete the first phase, which fundraisers will be seeking from area donors. Campaign co-chairs are Jeanne Reigle of Madison and Russ Vering of Scribner.
