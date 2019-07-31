Soon it will be time to count every person in Norfolk, and the work has already begun to ensure a complete, accurate count.
Three Norfolkans — Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning, city administrator Andy Colvin and city communications manager Liz Wallace — are a part of a committee that will seek to educate people about the U.S. Census and how it’s conducted.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, the mayor’s diversity council and other members of the business community also have representation on what’s known as the Complete Count Committee.
The local Complete Count Committee will mainly focus on promoting participation in the census and how it impacts the community, Colvin said. Canvassing and counting will be carried out by federal census workers.
The U.S. Census is required by the U.S. Constitution to count the population of the entire country every 10 years. The census asks a variety of questions ranging from the age of a respondent to their ethnic background, employment situation and more.
The next census will officially occur on April 1, 2020, but the work doesn’t begin or end there.
Colvin said the committee will work to keep the public informed about what’s required to complete the census and meet deadlines.
“We want to make sure everyone in our community is counted,” Colvin said.
Colvin said the count is important to determine not only the actual population of Norfolk, but how the population is changing, such as education and income levels.
The population counts determined by the census also impact federal and state representation; congressional and legislative maps are redrawn to account for population changes and redistribution.
Colvin said the census will also have an impact on how the city applies for grant funding, which he said has been very successful so far, and showing the continuing growth through census counts will help the community.