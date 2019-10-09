Norfolk Public Schools receives state classifications

According to the Nebraska Department of Education accountability and support system AQuESTT (Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow), Norfolk Public Schools has been classified as “good” for the 2019-20 school year.
Norfolk High School shows a 92% graduation rate for 2019. This has been a strength for the district compared with a district 85% graduation rate in 2013. This is made possible through the strong efforts of parents, educators and positive community support.
For individual school ratings, Lincoln Montessori and Westside elementary schools were classified as “excellent.” Six schools — Bel Air, Grant, Jefferson, Washington and Woodland Park elementary schools, as well as Norfolk Middle School — were classified as “great.” Norfolk High and Norfolk Junior High were classified as “good,” with the junior high eligible for evidence submission to qualify for a bump up in classification.
AQuESTT centers on six tenets and serves as a comprehensive tool to classify schools and identify schools needing support to achieve more educational equity for students. Its tenets are Positive Partnerships, Relationships and Success; Transitions; Educational Opportunities and Access; and Educator Effectiveness.
Based on several indicators, AQuESTT classifies schools into four categories, from excellent to needs improvement. While test scores are part of the classification, other measures — including graduation rates, progress for students learning English and reduction in absenteeism — are also important. The progress a school is making toward achieving these indicators is also factored in.
Some schools in Nebraska will be eligible for targeted support and improvement in the fall of 2019. Norfolk Public Schools will be writing plans for how the school, with the support of parents, teachers and community members, will work to increase the proficiency of students with disabilities.
NPS district trends for three years indicates improvement on English Language Arts (ELA) and math on state assessment average scores, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
Each building has positive indicators and may be viewed on the Nebraska Department of Education website (education.ne.gov) on the Education Profile for Norfolk Public Schools 2018-19 Performance Data.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools, said, “This continual improvement is important to our district, as we strive to ensure that all students are prepared to meet their goals for the future. Our goal is to keep improving with every student, every day, every month, every year.”
For additional information, visit the Nebraska Education Profile available on the Nebraska Department of Education website education.ne.gov.
Test results
Nebraska Student Centered Assessment grades 3-8, by proficiency
ELA 2019: 55% 2018: 53%
Math 2019: 51% 2018: 54%
Science 2019: 79% 2018: 77%
2019 ACT (April 2019 Grade 11), by percentage meeting expectations
ELA 2019: 43% 2018: 43%
Math 2019: 51% 2018: 51%
Science 2019: 48% 2018: 48%