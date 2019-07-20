MADISON — A Norfolk man will spend time in prison for what was described in district court as actions that caused extreme amounts of heartbreak and disgust.
Kenneth L. Beltz, 23, had previously been convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and he was sentenced Friday morning to three years at the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
The charge was determined to be aggravated because Beltz’s victim was 8 years old when the assaults occurred.
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said Beltz made his victim “perform lewd sexual acts upon him and also exposed her to the disgusting elements of the internet.”
The aftermath of the assaults, Kiernan said, has torn apart the victim’s family.
“A little girl has had her world shattered and even blames herself for her family’s pain. This is wrong on so many levels,” Kiernan said.
He asked Judge Mark Johnson to sentence Beltz to the maximum penalty allowed under the state statute.
“It won’t undo the damage that has been done, but maybe it will at least help the family to start moving forward,” Kiernan said.
Beltz’s attorney, Mark Albin, said there was no excuse that could be made and no reason that could be given for the harm his client had caused.
Albin pointed out that the pre-sentence investigation recommended incarceration or probation with considerations, and he asked the court to consider the latter on behalf of his client.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Beltz said he was very sorry for his “horrible acts.”
Judge Johnson told Beltz that the emotional harm to the victim would likely follow her the rest of her life.
“She has lost a part of her innocence that she was entitled to have in life, because of your selfish behavior,” Johnson said.
While the pre-sentence investigation did indicate that Beltz was a low risk to re-offend, Johnson said he was not certain the court felt comfortable adopting that finding.
“My hope would be that’s the case, Mr. Beltz, but there’s a reason that people are put on the (sex offender) registry. ... To keep an eye on you for the rest of your life.”
Johnson said the charge, a Class 3A felony, carried a maximum penalty of three years in prison and no minimum.
He then sentenced Beltz to three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision. Assuming Beltz loses none of his good time, he will be eligible for mandatory release in 18 months.
Beltz also was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following charges:
Theft
— Mitchell S. Widhalm, 28, Cornlea, attempted burglary, terroristic threats, 30 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for five days served, to be served on the weekends, 10 p.m. curfew for 120 days, letter of apology to the victim, costs.
— Jesse M. Clark, 24, no address listed, attempted theft by receiving, attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 4-6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 128 days served, costs.
— Angel M. Villalobos, 25, no address listed, robbery, 6-7 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for seven days served, costs.
Possession of MDMA
— Amber L. Oberlin, 35, 715 E. Norfolk Ave., No. 3, 12 months of probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Delivery of cocaine
— Chad A. Campbell, 28, 806 S. 12th St., delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine, 30 months of SSAS probation, $580 in restitution, 90 days in jail with credit for 43 days to be served before to the end of probation unless waived, 10 p.m. curfew for 120 days, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Coralee J. Bedolla, 30, Creighton, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 30 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 86 days served, costs.
Delivery of marijuana
— Jordan M. Roepke, 23, 410 E. Braasch Ave., delivery of marijuana, attempted possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, obstructing, 4-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 74 days served, costs.
Driving under the influence
— Rogelio Garza Jr., 24, no address listed, driving under the influence (refusal) — fourth offense, 4-8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 110 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Probation violation
— Rebecca Shafer, 35, no address listed, probation violation on prior charge of theft by unlawful taking, 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 229 days served, 18 months of post-release supervision, costs waived.