MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday morning in district court on charges related to a drug-fueled high-speed chase outside of Norfolk last August.
Andrew A. McDonald, 31, had previously pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — willful reckless and driving under the influence of drugs — third offense.
Judge James Kube said he recognized McDonald as a 2017 graduate of the Northeast Nebraska Drug Court.
Kube asked McDonald how long after his September graduation it had been until he started using again, and McDonald answered that it had been that October.
“This was a situation where you hit a couple of vehicles in your vehicle you were driving, and you didn’t have any insurance, and somebody followed you,” Kube said to McDonald.
According to court records, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed west on North Airport Road on Aug. 17, 2018.
They pursued the vehicles — one a burgundy Hyundai and the other a black Dodge Avenger — which were traveling at speeds reaching 90 miles per hour. At one point, the Hyundai slowed down, and a male party signaled to the Avenger.
The Hyundai pulled over for a deputy, but the Avenger continued to flee officers. A deputy reported that stop sticks were deployed at one point, but the driver of the Avenger swerved around them and drove through a yard next to a house before continuing on the roadway.
Eventually, the driver began circling a house at 1810 North Airport Road — McDonald’s address — before stopping and exiting the vehicle screaming.
Court records indicate McDonald advised the reason he ran was because he had hit the car that was chasing him. He also told deputies that he had smoked methamphetamine before the accident, and he tested positive for that drug.
In court Friday, Judge Kube asked McDonald why he had relapsed after more than a year after having completed drug court.
McDonald said it had to do with receiving bad news in a custody case, and he had felt guilty about his actions, so he avoided reaching out for help.
Pursuant to a plea agreement, Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan made no recommendations to the court on sentencing.
McDonald’s attorney, Frederick Bartell, said a review of the pre-sentence investigation indicated that his client would make a good candidate for probation.
“When (McDonald) was picked up on this charge, he bonded out and enrolled in treatment. He hasn’t had any new charges since, and he’s been showing up to court and (drug) testing,” Bartell said.
McDonald has since graduated Sunrise Place treatment center, completed time in a halfway house and is now in a three-quarter-way house, where he is regularly drug tested. He also attends at least three Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings a week, Bartell said.
“Based on his prior history of probation recently, I think he’s going to succeed. ... All signs indicate that Andy McDonald has turned a page and is on the right track,” Bartell said.
When given the opportunity to address the court, McDonald said he felt guilty for his actions.
“I put a lot of people’s lives at risk when all this happened. I want to continue my recovery,” he said.
Judge Kube said he would tend to agree that when McDonald was on probation or in drug court, he does well.
“That’s not the point of the criminal justice system to keep people on probation so that they will continue to comply with the laws. It’s to teach you, it’s to get you on a better path of life so that when you run into difficult situations, you know how to handle those so that you don’t keep coming back into the system,” Kube said.
He said that after McDonald had relapsed, he didn’t just use methamphetamine once, he had used on a daily basis.
“I’m disappointed. I expected more from you. Anybody that graduates drug court, I expect a lot from. I think there’s a high risk you’re going to use again, even though you’ve done what you’ve done, you’ve done that under the threat of being in the system,” Kube said.
He then sentenced McDonald to two years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 25 days served. If he loses none of his good time, McDonald must serve at least one year, less 25 days, before his mandatory release.
McDonald also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,700 in restitution. His license was revoked for 15 years, and he was ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision and to pay court costs.
Kube also sentenced others on the following charges:
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Anthony C. Morabito, 33, Norfolk, delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine, failure to appear, 4-6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 71 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Charles J. Simons, 43, Meadow Grove, possession of methamphetamine, attempted escape, 18 months of SSAS probation following his completion of a Holt County sentence, 90 days in jail with credit for 72 days served, costs.
— Darci S. Aulner, 25, 511 S. Fourth St., Apt. A, probation revoked in prior cases of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and possession of hydromorphone, new charge of possession of methamphetamine, five years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 78 days served, 24 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Donald E. Nolin, 46, no address listed, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, attempted possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 59 days served, 12 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Strangulation
— Kalton D. Sessions, 22, 1700 N. Victory Road, 180 days in jail with credit for 133 days served, costs waived.
Assault
— Heather R. King, 35, 304 N. 12th St., Apt. 4, second-degree assault, $500 fine, 12 months of probation beginning consecutive to her current term of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for six days served and 30 days to be served when her probation begins with the balance to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Probation revocation
— Kaylee R. Rawlings, 28, probation violation on prior charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest — willful reckless, probation revoked, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 92 days served, 18 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Driving during revocation
— Simry Machuca, 25, 608 S. Second St., attempted driving during revocation, $500 fine, costs.