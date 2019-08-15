Norfolk man pleads guilty

MADISON — A 37-year-old Norfolkan who has been arrested several times after allegedly being involved in altercations in which he ended up employing pepper spray on others pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Madison County Court late Thursday morning.
Andrew Allen was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault in May after Norfolk police officers had several contacts with Allen, who had developed a pattern of initiating an altercation.
In some instances, Allen was pushing a lawn mower on the street before the altercation.
Allen reached an agreement with Madison County deputy attorney Joe Hurd in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and one count of fight by mutual consent.
He originally had been charged with three counts of third-degree assault and failure to appear related to three separate cases.
Judge Michael Long accepted the guilty pleas and continued Allen’s bond. He is incarcerated in Madison County and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, Sept. 5.
Allen had requested a jury trial, which was scheduled to take place later this month. He had declined a court-appointed attorney and had planned to represent himself.