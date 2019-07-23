A Norfolk man now faces murder, kidnapping and carjacking charges in the November death of a Yankton woman whose body was found in her burned-out car on the Santee Sioux Reservation.
Last week, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha accused Joseph Lloyd James, 48, of the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff during the perpetration of a kidnapping along with kidnapping, carjacking and two conspiracy charges.
A second Norfolk man, 49-year-old Ramon Simpson, is accused of kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy.
The indictment against them was unsealed Friday.
