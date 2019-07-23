A Norfolk man now faces murder, kidnapping and carjacking charges in the November death of a Yankton woman whose body was found in her burned-out car on the Santee Sioux Reservation.

Last week, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Omaha accused Joseph Lloyd James, 48, of the murder of Phyllis Hunhoff during the perpetration of a kidnapping along with kidnapping, carjacking and two conspiracy charges.

A second Norfolk man, 49-year-old Ramon Simpson, is accused of kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy.

The indictment against them was unsealed Friday.

A study revealing the housing needs of Norfolk and the communities of Madison County was recently completed and its findings were shown Monday afternoon at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Art Neville, a member of a storied New Orleans musical family who performed with his siblings in The Neville Brothers band and founded the groundbreaking funk group The Meters, died Monday. The artist nicknamed "Poppa Funk" was 81.

LONDON (AP) — Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party on Tuesday and will become the country's next prime minister, tasked with fulfilling his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union.